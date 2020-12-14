A mother’s education level is the No. 1 determinant of her children’s future academic success. Zalaunshae, the student profiled in the article, has maintained her reading skills, thanks in large part to her mother’s determination to give her daughter a better education than she had the opportunity to obtain. Today, 54 percent of American adults essentially read below a sixth-grade level, which affects their ability to provide supportive learning environments for their children, obtain meaningful employment and secure stable food and housing. Access to literacy resources is the key to helping parents such as Kathy Lloyd break multigenerational cycles of poverty and poor health — and to closing the grade-level reading gap.
British A. Robinson, Washington
The writer is president and chief
executive of the Barbara Bush
Foundation for Family Literacy.