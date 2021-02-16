Stacey Colino’s Feb. 11 Local Living article on the emergence of Coronaphobia, “Your pandemic health anxiety has a name: ‘Coronaphobia,’ ” aptly described both risk factors and intervention strategies. Another new condition that can co-occur, or be independent of Coronaphobia, might be termed Energy Field Deficit Disorder (EFDD), and it seems to be characterized by three main symptoms: feelings of social isolation and loneliness despite electronically mediated communication with others, psychological craving for the interpersonal feedback that comes from in-vivo (live) interactions with others, and momentary feelings of depersonalization (feeling disconnected or detached from one’s body and thoughts). Acknowledging the existence of EFDD adds to our awareness of the complex, emerging mental health reactions to the current crisis.