The great melody lends itself to lyrical words: “Our state has beauty evermore, Maryland my Maryland. The bounty of our sea and shore, Maryland my Maryland. We all are proud to celebrate The wondrous magic of our state, We welcome all with open door, Maryland my Maryland.”
Deni Foster, Berwyn Heights
The writer is a retired music teacher.
While Rep. Jamie B. Raskin’s (D-Md.) updating of Maryland’s state song may be seen as a satisfying replacement for the current song, I suspect his proposed lyrics will be no better known than are the present ones. As noted in a Post editorial from the 1980s, commenting on a previous proposed revision, “we did a bit of research, paying close attention to what words were actually sung when the band struck up ‘Maryland, My Maryland’ . . . and we have been able to compile something close to the real lyrics to the state anthem. They are roughly as follows:
“Maryland, my Maryland, La de da de dum-ti-dum, Nuh nuh nuh nuh, Nuh nuh nuh nuh, Hm hm hm hm hm hm hm, La na na naaah na na na na, La la la la la dum-ti-da, O na na na, o na na na, Maryland, my Maryland.”
Dave Metzger, Bethesda