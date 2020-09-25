A decisive defeat is our only hope for thoughtful conservatives to build an alternative to whatever defects Democrats have and whatever disadvantages would come from a progressive agenda. I look forward to the day when we can again choose between two parties — both flawed but on average trying to do the best for the American people. But President Trump and his enablers in Congress must first be defeated.

Richard Dine, Silver Spring

Marc A. Thiessen laced his opinion piece with dire language that predicted a democracy in peril if Joe Biden wins. He went so far as to write that it will “usher in . . . a dictatorship of the left.” Yet what more evidence do we need that we have already moved dangerously toward dictatorship under President Trump?

Mr. Trump has already transformed institutions by undermining them. He has broken norms, divided the country, lied, bungled a national health crisis, expressed his admiration for dictators, overtly signaled his support of white supremacy, ignored science and ignored the advice of nonpartisan career civil servants on a breathtakingly wide array of matters of national importance.

We are no longer an admired role model of democracy for the rest of the world. The list goes on and on. The only statement in Mr. Thiessen’s opinion piece that I agree with is his closing one, that “democracy is on the ballot.” Not for the reasons he envisions in a future under Mr. Biden, but because of the reality we are living and seeing today under Mr. Trump.

Wendy Henninger, Falls Church

Marc A. Thiessen may well have reason to fear the results of a possible Democratic sweep of the November elections, but he failed to cite his real reason for concern.

He is essentially afraid that the Democrats will adopt the kinds of norm-busting behavior that his Republicans have used for years to further their partisan agenda (for example, eliminating as recently as 2017 the Senate filibuster for Supreme Court justices). The only difference will be that the Democrats will use their electoral gains to advance the agenda of the country’s majority voters, whereas the Republicans have chosen to weaken U.S. institutions in an effort to thwart the will of the majority on so many issues, ranging from health care to gun control and, of course, the courts.

Unlike Mr. Thiessen, many of us take real comfort in imagining a government that truly reflects its people.

James Martin, Washington

Marc A. Thiessen tried to convince his readers that “a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for a one-party state.” If Mr. Biden wins, Mr. Thiessen concludes in his Sept. 23 Wednesday Opinion commentary, “Democrats will assume absolute power, which they can use to irreversibly transform the institutions that have kept our country centrist and stable.”

May I remind Mr. Thiessen that we have been living under minority rule since Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, given that 3 million fewer citizens voted for him than for Hillary Clinton? What has that done to democracy, Mr. Thiessen?