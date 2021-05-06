The letter also referred to the almost 50 percent of Americans voting for Mr. Trump. The ex-president can also get credit for the vaccine when he stops lying about the election being stolen. Republicans have no claim to bipartisanship until they disavow the lie. In the immortal words widely attributed to Abraham Lincoln, a true patriot and Republican in the best sense of the label: “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” I hope that the “some of the people” being fooled by Mr. Trump and the faux-Republicans wake up before we lose our democratic republic. Then Mr. Trump will deserve credit for his one legitimate achievement.