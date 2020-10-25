While many good suggestions for a name have come up, including that of Edna Jackson, the first Black teacher at Woodrow Wilson, we would like to see the school named for Reed, the first Black principal. His lifetime of achievement in our city embodies the word “excellence.” As stated in the 1969 school yearbook dedication to Reed, “One who understood and was understood, one who honored and was indeed much honored, one who loved and will always be loved, we the students of Woodrow Wilson . . . dedicate this yearbook.” Those words ring as true today as they did more than 50 years ago, when they were written in honor of this inspirational educator and leader.
Patricia Eanet, Bethesda
The writer is a 1969 graduate of
Woodrow Wilson High School.
Don Graham, Washington
The writer is chairman of Graham Holdings Company and former publisher of The Post.
Jack Koczela, Washington
The writer, a 1970 Woodrow Wilson graduate, is founder of the Vincent E. Reed Award for
Excellence in Teaching.