Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), left, and Prince George's County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D), right, visit a Giant pharmacy vaccination site in Capitol Heights on Jan. 27. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post/POOL)Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:01 p.m. UTCRegarding the Feb. 18 news article "Vaccine shortages cause strain for U.S. diplomats abroad":Though I sympathize with these Americans abroad, I want to let them know that my family has the same vaccine problem, and we live in Prince George's County, a stone's throw from their nation's capital!Steve Angst, Upper Marlboro