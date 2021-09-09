When I was a kid in the 1950s, I was a New York Giants fan — just like my dad. But when I was about 8, in 1953, my dad said: “We won’t root for the Giants anymore.” But why? I asked, shocked. “ ’Cause the Giants just traded Bobby Thomson — the man who hit the ‘shot heard round the world’ less than two years ago.” (That was a three-run walk-off homer, winning the pennant over the hated Dodgers in one swing.) “You see, Lanny, that just proves the attitude of baseball owners and management: Forget about gratitude. Forget about breaking fans’ hearts. It’s just about money.” But the next year, in 1954, my dad and I were rooting for the Giants — mostly because I loved Willie Mays so much.
After I read Mr. Turner’s quote contradicting Mr. Rizzo, I decided to never root for my beloved Nats again. Never, never, never again. But, maybe next year, I’ll change my mind.
Lanny J. Davis, Potomac