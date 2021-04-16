By law, our program is applicable only to uninsured individuals, and the program is required to make a best effort to verify individuals’ insurance status. Accordingly, health-care providers ask for certain information from patients, such as a Social Security number or a driver’s license. This information is to help the government verify the patient has no insurance. Patients are not required to provide this information, the data is not shared with immigration authorities, and providers will be reimbursed for eligible claims if they confirm that they asked for this information but it was not available.
We are working with community organizations, health-care providers, pharmacies and others to publicize the right of everyone in the United States to access coronavirus vaccination and remove barriers to care.
Diana Espinosa, Washington
The writer is acting administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration in the Department of Health and Human Services.