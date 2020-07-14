The D.C. Council doesn’t lead; its members respond to the loudest voice. Council members are too politically narcissistic to say out loud that bad people who commit violent crimes need to go to jail, regardless of their skin color or economic situation. Serious investments must be made in education, social services and myriad neighborhood stabilization programs. However, worthy council members would know that the police are a major part of people’s lives in many of the areas they are feebly claiming to be concerned about.
While pontificating from their ivory tower, council members don’t want to believe what the residents of Cedar Street know from tragic, firsthand experience: Areas that are subjected to high rates of violent crime need larger numbers of expensive, highly trained, accountable police officers. Perhaps instead of placating a loud minority of residents with counterproductive political defunding gestures, D.C. Council members should be listening to the residents of this city who live with violence on a daily basis. Additionally, maybe they’ll rethink not consulting with D.C. Public Schools principals before taking the police out of schools.
Jeremy Siegel, Washington