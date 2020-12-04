I was heartened by the Dec. 2 op-ed by 25 former presidents and a former chief executive of the D.C. Bar. The point was forcefully made that several of President Trump’s lawyers have glaringly failed to live up to the standards required in the legal profession in their efforts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory. However, no mention was made of the failure of the courts and the organized bars to fulfill their obligations to protect the nonlawyer public from these sorts of antics. Why haven’t the courts been imposing sanctions on the attorneys when the frivolity of their filings is glaringly obvious? Why have the organized bars not begun investigating these apparent transgressions of the rules of professional conduct that could lead to disbarment?