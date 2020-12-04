Regarding the Dec. 2 op-ed from 25 former presidents and a former CEO of the D.C. Bar, “Lawyers should not be complicit in Trump’s attack on democracy”:

As a retired lawyer, I’d love to believe that most “real” attorneys will agree with the sentiments of these former stewards of our profession, but let’s face it: D.C.’s top lawyers for quite a while have consciously and deliberately devoted their time, talents, energies and political connections to the very lucrative political consultation industry without a single pang of moral angst. The pursuit of money has been, is and will continue to be the defining character of large American law firms. Even those firms that have not gone completely over to the dark side have been complicit by treating those that have as responsible members of the profession.

It’s a little late in the game to start finding God, I’d say. So thanks, folks. But we’d all feel a lot better about things if you learned from this, not preached about it.

Jeffrey Cartwright, Richmond

The writer is a former assistant

Essex County, N.J., prosecutor. 

I was heartened by the Dec. 2 op-ed by 25 former presidents and a former chief executive of the D.C. Bar. The point was forcefully made that several of President Trump’s lawyers have glaringly failed to live up to the standards required in the legal profession in their efforts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory. However, no mention was made of the failure of the courts and the organized bars to fulfill their obligations to protect the nonlawyer public from these sorts of antics. Why haven’t the courts been imposing sanctions on the attorneys when the frivolity of their filings is glaringly obvious? Why have the organized bars not begun investigating these apparent transgressions of the rules of professional conduct that could lead to disbarment? 

These two institutions bear “professional responsibility” to the public trust to police the legal profession and weed out the perpetrators of such misconduct.

Lowell Martin, Solomons