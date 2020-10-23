There is, however, a real issue with the projection of high tolls: whether the private-public partnership agreement, which effectively sells a valuable monopoly to the private partners, is charging a high enough price. I don’t know the answer, but if the COG planners have estimated higher toll rates than the state planners, that would make the project more valuable than the state assumed.
For the record, I am not particularly in favor of Beltway expansion as a way to meet transportation needs of the next century. More road space is ultimately self-defeating (on a scale of decades) because it encourages living patterns that require more and longer car trips. I would prefer to see a proper public transit system, with more heavy and light rail and more and faster buses. However, I recognize that many people are likely to be chary of returning to public transport for a while, and Beltway expansion may be necessary as a stopgap.
Robert Dennis, Potomac