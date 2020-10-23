Opponents of the expansion of the Capital Beltway think a Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) projection of high tolls on the new lanes is an argument against the project [“A $50 commute? Study shows costly I-270 tolls,” Metro, Oct. 19]. We saw the same misguided thinking when Virginia was considering its toll-lane project. On a moment’s reflection, the high tolls are necessary to keep speeds above 45 mph only because a large number of people want to use the toll lanes. That is because the regular lanes, and alternative routes, are projected to be very congested. The new toll lanes would reduce that congestion, at least for a while.

There is, however, a real issue with the projection of high tolls: whether the private-public partnership agreement, which effectively sells a valuable monopoly to the private partners, is charging a high enough price. I don’t know the answer, but if the COG planners have estimated higher toll rates than the state planners, that would make the project more valuable than the state assumed.

For the record, I am not particularly in favor of Beltway expansion as a way to meet transportation needs of the next century. More road space is ultimately self-defeating (on a scale of decades) because it encourages living patterns that require more and longer car trips. I would prefer to see a proper public transit system, with more heavy and light rail and more and faster buses. However, I recognize that many people are likely to be chary of returning to public transport for a while, and Beltway expansion may be necessary as a stopgap.

Robert Dennis, Potomac