However, long before August 1619, King James I established a charter for the Virginia Company to settle in the New World with hopes of developing a viable, profitable business venture. Jamestown barely made it. Around the same time, the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock to find a new life free of religious persecution. They wouldn’t have made it if it weren’t for the intervention of the Indigenous Nations in the area. The 1619 Project argues that America’s birth was not 1776 but should be corrected to read August 1619, because its development was made possible by the slave labor brought from Africa.