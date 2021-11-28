However, long before August 1619, King James I established a charter for the Virginia Company to settle in the New World with hopes of developing a viable, profitable business venture. Jamestown barely made it. Around the same time, the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock to find a new life free of religious persecution. They wouldn’t have made it if it weren’t for the intervention of the Indigenous Nations in the area. The 1619 Project argues that America’s birth was not 1776 but should be corrected to read August 1619, because its development was made possible by the slave labor brought from Africa.
I see the need for this type of historical truth on those societies that inhabited this landmass thousands of years before any Spanish conquistador or British colonists ventured onto its soil.
Research has shown that hundreds of tribes occupied this landmass as far back as 10,000 years ago. Perhaps it could be called: the 8000 BCE Project.
R.D. Free, Clifton
I love everything Carlos Lozada writes for The Post, but his latest review could have used a different headline. “The 1619 Project,” it ran, “started as history.” The 1619 Project, it might have been alternately put, “started as ideology,” and applying ideology to the past is not the same thing as history. There is an easy way to tell the difference. An ideology is a comprehensive outlook that simply cannot be disproved to its adherents.
In “Conjectures and Refutations,” Karl Popper mentioned some ideas that were all the rage during his younger days at the end of World War I: Albert Einstein and relativity, Karl Marx and history, Sigmund Freud and psychoanalysis. All had great explanatory power, but only one could have been refuted, and when light was observed bending during an eclipse in 1919, Einstein’s idea was verified. Popper’s point was that scientific theories are susceptible to refutation; if light had not bent, scientists, Einstein included, would had to have admitted that a scientific explanation was incorrect.
But, he continued, it was not possible to refute Freud to a Freudian or Marx to a Marxist. These ideologies (Popper called them “metaphysics”) were used by their adherents to explain everything and to explain away all objections, and they were impregnable to their true believers. Give the ideas credit and the ideologues blame; the ideas account for some things but not for all things. Nothing does.
John Dougherty, Edgewater
Carlos Lozada’s excellent explanation of the 1619 Project as it has evolved for the past couple of years misstated the import of the Dunmore Proclamation.
The Dunmore Proclamation did not offer freedom to all enslaved people if they joined the British side. It offered freedom only to those enslaved people whose masters had rebelled. Enslaved people of masters who remained loyal to the English Crown were not included.
Further, in assessing the impact of the Nov. 7, 1775, proclamation, it is important to note the events that preceded it, among them the battles at Lexington and Concord on April 19; the convening of the Second Continental Congress on May 10; the establishment of the Continental Army, with George Washington as commander in chief, on June 19; and the Battle of Bunker Hill on June 17.
The Dunmore Proclamation, whatever its coverage, was not a cause of any of these events. The war was well underway before he proclaimed anything.
David Palmeter, Washington