The Articles of Confederation required a supermajority of two-thirds of the states to approve essential legislation then, as the filibuster requires a supermajority of 60 percent in the Senate to approve legislation today. The supermajority made the Articles of Confederation ineffective then, just as the filibuster obstructs the Senate today.
The ineffectiveness of the Articles of Confederation was the main reason the Constitution was needed. This fact underlines the malignancy of today’s filibuster and squelches any argument that eliminating the filibuster would be somehow unconstitutional.
Ted Pulliam, Alexandria