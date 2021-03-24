In his March 18 Thursday Opinion column, “Goodbye and good riddance to the filibuster,” E.J. Dionne Jr. mentioned “Kill Switch,” Adam Jentleson’s book on the filibuster. The book notes a parallel between the Articles of Confederation, which preceded the Constitution as the country’s governing document, and the filibuster in today’s Senate.

The Articles of Confederation required a supermajority of two-thirds of the states to approve essential legislation then, as the filibuster requires a supermajority of 60 percent in the Senate to approve legislation today. The supermajority made the Articles of Confederation ineffective then, just as the filibuster obstructs the Senate today.

The ineffectiveness of the Articles of Confederation was the main reason the Constitution was needed. This fact underlines the malignancy of today’s filibuster and squelches any argument that eliminating the filibuster would be somehow unconstitutional.

Ted Pulliam, Alexandria