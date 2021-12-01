Mr. Rogin noted the growth of U.S. student-led pressure to disinvest in companies connected to the repression of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, which led Catholic University of America to begin an audit of its investments that may contribute to human rights violations in China. This could begin a reevaluation by universities across the country.
Criticisms from National Basketball Association players and teams led to Chinese sanctions against them. A more subtle rebuke would be for players to stop wearing shoes and clothing made in China. They could source their shoes and clothing from Africa. Nigeria has many shoe manufacturers that produce stylish athletic shoes. That would build the export market for shoes made in Africa, which enter the U.S. market duty-free. Action by NBA players could lead to sourcing of gear from Africa by athletes across the United States. That would be a step against human rights violations in China and a step for Black economic empowerment.
Robert Perry, Arlington
The writer is a former deputy assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of African Affairs and former ambassador.