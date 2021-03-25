Regarding David Ignatius’s March 19 op-ed, “Russia’s endless disinformation campaign”:

Will our government respond to the recent U.S. intelligence report of Russia’s disinformation campaign related to the 2020 presidential election by protesting diplomatically, denying visas to the supposed instigators and freezing their financial assets? If so, how absolutely pathetic, given the enormity of this activity, similar to the Russian political meddling in 2016.

Why not hit Russia where it hurts by working with our allies to boycott the export of some of its basic commodities, including oil and raw materials such as aluminum, iron and copper, all of which are extremely lucrative exports and, as a group, are absolutely critical to Russia’s economic health? Production of these commodities is controlled by billionaires, some of whom are close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, so they might be alarmed enough to press him to cease interfering in the political dynamics of Western countries.

Peter Raudenbush, Falls Church