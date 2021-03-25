Why not hit Russia where it hurts by working with our allies to boycott the export of some of its basic commodities, including oil and raw materials such as aluminum, iron and copper, all of which are extremely lucrative exports and, as a group, are absolutely critical to Russia’s economic health? Production of these commodities is controlled by billionaires, some of whom are close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, so they might be alarmed enough to press him to cease interfering in the political dynamics of Western countries.
Peter Raudenbush, Falls Church