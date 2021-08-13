Mr. Trump is no longer president. He is merely a citizen, like everyone else. Would anyone else have so many irregularities overlooked? Not holding Mr. Trump and his henchmen accountable would be the worst atrocity of all. Doing so would confirm that no, we are not all equal before the law. The most powerful are above it.
And that is the worst example to set. Do we want to abandon guaranteed voter participation in elections and just allow future administrations to choose the outcome themselves? Clearly, with the ever-worsening revelations, that is what Mr. Trump was attempting to arrange. What crime could be worse than subverting the will of the people?
Mr. Trump must be held accountable or democracy will be lost.
Nancy Bennett O’Hagan,
Portland, Maine