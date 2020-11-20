In Vietnam, the United States was responsible for propping up a corrupt and inefficient government in Saigon that could never have won a truly democratic election. A misunderstanding of the culture of Vietnam also led to U.S. forces encountering problems with large portions of the civilian population. The My Lai Massacre was only the worst example of what can happen when an occupation army has either lost track of why it is there or finds that its mission has morphed. The United States invaded Afghanistan because the Taliban government in Kabul had given aid and comfort to al-Qaeda. It has been years since there has been an al-Qaeda presence in Afghanistan. The Taliban government was removed from power, and the United States is helping to ensure that the government of Ashraf Ghani stays in power until such time that the Afghans can take responsibility for their own security. Sound familiar?