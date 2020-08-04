Regarding the Aug. 2 news article “DHS official is removed from position, reassigned”: 

Removing Department of Homeland Security officials for spying on reporters does not go far enough. I was a very young legal intern at Immigration and Naturalization Service in 1988 and have worked for many agencies over the past 30-plus years. Given what has happened in Portland, Ore., it is time for Congress to consider how dangerous DHS is to our republic. DHS is not a Praetorian guard acting on the whims of a Roman emperor.

To fix this, send the Coast Guard and Transportation Security Administration to the Transportation Department. Send the Secret Service back to the Treasury Department. Combine the rest back into an INS and send it back to the Justice Department, and reinstitute the Customs Service at the Treasury Department. The Federal Emergency Management Agency can be more efficient as a stand-alone agency.

DHS is a failed experiment that has been corrupted and is acting outside of constitutional norms. It is past time to strengthen its component parts by dismantling the department. A Homeland Security Department that acts as the president’s personal internal police force, regardless of who is president, is a real danger to our civil liberties.

Michael Stein, Potomac