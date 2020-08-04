To fix this, send the Coast Guard and Transportation Security Administration to the Transportation Department. Send the Secret Service back to the Treasury Department. Combine the rest back into an INS and send it back to the Justice Department, and reinstitute the Customs Service at the Treasury Department. The Federal Emergency Management Agency can be more efficient as a stand-alone agency.
DHS is a failed experiment that has been corrupted and is acting outside of constitutional norms. It is past time to strengthen its component parts by dismantling the department. A Homeland Security Department that acts as the president’s personal internal police force, regardless of who is president, is a real danger to our civil liberties.
Michael Stein, Potomac