I reported serious corruption within our ranks more than two years ago. I was pushed out by senior leaders, demoted, marginalized and publicly smeared. Now I sit in a corner and review policy, but no one can silence my voice, chip away my integrity or diminish my resolve. Like Mr. Murphy, I disclosed violations of law directly to my superior. Both he and his successor turned their backs on me in the name of political expediency.
Mr. Murphy’s journey will be lonely. The system is broken, due process is merely aspirational, and his only reward will be his self-respect. I, and a silent army too afraid to speak, root for him.
Dennis McGunagle, Washington
The report indicating that intelligence officials were told not to report about Russian interference in our election but instead to focus on China and Iran was simply frightening. Compounding this, when Attorney General William P. Barr was asked which country poses the greater threat to our election, he said China. When asked the evidence for that, he claimed “confidential intelligence reports” — the same reports that have been distorted to blame China.
Does this not clearly give “aid and comfort” to our enemies?
C.S. Klees, Silver Spring
Regarding the Sept. 10 front-page article “Election interference data said to be stymied”:
Russians are again trying to interfere with our election this fall. The Department of Homeland Security reported that the Russians are spreading misinformation and trying to hack our election computers. The White House stopped DHS from releasing a memo on July 8 with this information.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has refused to bring a bill to the Senate floor for a vote that would provide funds for states to protect their computer voting systems. If the Russians succeed in hacking elections systems, how would we ever know? Did they succeed in 2016?
James Hospital, Lewes, Del.