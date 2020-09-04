Notwithstanding HOAs being granted a broad array of governmental powers, he argued that they were not “governments.” Several legislative attempts in Virginia since that time to expressly preempt HOAs have failed, and subsequent attorneys general did not reverse the opinion. Meanwhile, Maryland in 1998 preempted them.
Our own Loudoun HOA of nearly 1,400 homes already stole everyone’s political yard signs. We need Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) or the legislature, which is meeting in a special session, to give them back.
Anthony M. Rutkowski, Ashburn