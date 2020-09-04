For most of those in the Northern Virginia region, the Aug. 30 Politics & the Nation article on neighbors stealing political yard signs, “Yard signs on the front lines,” was old news because they have already been stolen by the homeowners associations.

Most of Northern Virginia today has been consumed by control of HOAs. There are more than 600 in Loudoun County alone. Many, if not most of them, either ban political yard signs or severely constrain the period they can be placed. Although the Virginia legislature in 2004 preempted all “localities” from controlling political signs, the Republican attorney general at the time opined that the preemption did not apply to HOAs. They went ahead and began banning political yard signs.

Notwithstanding HOAs being granted a broad array of governmental powers, he argued that they were not “governments.” Several legislative attempts in Virginia since that time to expressly preempt HOAs have failed, and subsequent attorneys general did not reverse the opinion. Meanwhile, Maryland in 1998 preempted them.

Our own Loudoun HOA of nearly 1,400 homes already stole everyone’s political yard signs. We need Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) or the legislature, which is meeting in a special session, to give them back.

Anthony M. Rutkowski, Ashburn