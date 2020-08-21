Mr. Lai’s arrest does not signal “a determination to extinguish media freedom.” Freedom of speech, of the press and of publication are highlighted in the national security law as being protected in accordance with the law in Hong Kong. There is simply no question of “the loss of Hong Kong as an island of freedom.”
Hong Kong remains committed to ensuring press freedom. More than 80 daily newspapers and more than 500 periodicals, local and international, are published in Hong Kong.
Undoubtedly, the past year has been a challenging period for Hong Kong. Violent anti-government protests and wanton destruction of public property have tarnished the city’s reputation. Added to these are politically motivated actions by foreign governments, including recent sanctions imposed on Hong Kong by the U.S. government.
Far from “steamrolling,” the law paves the way for the restoration of stability and confidence in Hong Kong and ensures the faithful implementation of “one country, two systems.” It will not change Hong Kong’s autonomy or undermine the legitimate rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong people under the law.
Matthew Cheung Kin-chung, Hong Kong
The writer is the chief secretary for administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.