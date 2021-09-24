I read with interest Sarah Jane Shoenfeld’s Sept. 19 Local Opinions essay on the former Columbian Harmony Cemetery, “D.C. should tell the whole story.” I have followed the unfortunate history of this cemetery over the years.   

I commend efforts by HASAN, supported by the governors of Maryland and Virginia, to recover the tombstones from the banks of the Potomac River, and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s (D) charge to the D.C. Commemorative Works Committee to document the story of this important cemetery.

To these important steps, I would like to suggest that the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority add the name Columbian Harmony to the name of the Rhode Island Metro station. By adding the cemetery name to the station, Metro would do its part to memorialize the cemetery that was adjacent to the station. (Recognizing the Metro naming policy, perhaps shortening the remembered name to Harmony would be acceptable to all interested parties.) 

Renaming the station to include the cemetery name would help Metro passengers to recall Columbia Harmony Cemetery, and maybe inspire some to learn more about its place in history.

Wesley Paulson, Lewes, Del.