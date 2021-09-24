To these important steps, I would like to suggest that the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority add the name Columbian Harmony to the name of the Rhode Island Metro station. By adding the cemetery name to the station, Metro would do its part to memorialize the cemetery that was adjacent to the station. (Recognizing the Metro naming policy, perhaps shortening the remembered name to Harmony would be acceptable to all interested parties.)
Renaming the station to include the cemetery name would help Metro passengers to recall Columbia Harmony Cemetery, and maybe inspire some to learn more about its place in history.
Wesley Paulson, Lewes, Del.