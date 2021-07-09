The 14th Continental Regiment, originally the Marblehead Mariners, a militia organized by Col. John Glover in April 1775, was probably the first integrated unit in the Continental Army. According to a census commissioned by Gen. Washington, there were more than 500 free African American soldiers at Valley Forge.
And the service of African Americans in the Continental Army has been right before our eyes. In the famous painting “Washington Crossing the Delaware,” by Emanuel Leutze, there, at George Washington’s right knee, is a Marblehead Mariner vigorously poling the general on to victory at Trenton.
Many of these African American Continentals were fighting on behalf of slave-owning patriots for freedom from Britain.
Martin R. Ganzglass, Washington