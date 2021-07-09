Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) was absolutely correct in calling attention in her July 4 Sunday Opinion column, “Let’s honor the Black and Indigenous soldiers who helped win our independence,” to Black and Indigenous soldiers who fought for our freedom. According to “Forgotten Patriots: African American and American Indian Patriots in the Revolutionary War,” published by the Daughters of the American Revolution, an estimated 6,611 African Americans and other minorities (of which roughly 1,000 were Native Americans) served in the Continental Army and Navy. 

The 14th Continental Regiment, originally the Marblehead Mariners, a militia organized by Col. John Glover in April 1775, was probably the first integrated unit in the Continental Army. According to a census commissioned by Gen. Washington, there were more than 500 free African American soldiers at Valley Forge.

And the service of African Americans in the Continental Army has been right before our eyes. In the famous painting “Washington Crossing the Delaware,” by Emanuel Leutze, there, at George Washington’s right knee, is a Marblehead Mariner vigorously poling the general on to victory at Trenton.

Many of these African American Continentals were fighting on behalf of slave-owning patriots for freedom from Britain.

Martin R. Ganzglass, Washington