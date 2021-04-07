Congress recognized the critical role hospitals play as the backbone of our health-care system, and swiftly took steps to provide support to ensure hospitals would remain resilient. The federal government created multiple formulas to allocate funds to all types of hospitals, and worked appropriately to get this critical relief out quickly as we were facing a crisis situation.
These funds, which providers are held accountable for under law, have allowed hospitals to continue to serve all who need care. In most instances, hospitals did not apply for the specific amount of funds they received, and if hospitals received more funds than their covid-19-related expenses and lost revenue will ultimately show, there will be a reporting and auditing process once the pandemic ends, and the excess funding will be returned to the government.
Each hospital and health system came into the pandemic with its own unique financial situation. Cherry-picking financial data from a few health systems is not reflective of the struggles and challenges facing our field. Moreover, each and every one of them played an integral role in caring for patients and protecting their communities.
While vaccines give us great hope for the future, with covid-19 cases and hospitalizations rising in many parts of the country, it is in everyone’s interest to keep hospitals strong and our patients healthy.
Rick Pollack, Washington
The writer is president and CEO of the American Hospital Association.