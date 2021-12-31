The fathers of sociology, such as Emile Durkheim, saw society as always exercising coercive control over us; the individual is a creation of the group, controlled and shaped by a dominating society and the collective consciousness, not the other way around. This can be seen through the development of institutions, mores and customs. More recent sociologists and psychologists see the individual as a complex of forces or, more precisely, the resultant of the interplay of a great number of social and physical pressures. Philosophers similarly examined the antinomy of the individual and the group, shaped by the periods of history and the dialectic.