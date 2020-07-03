In 1884, he campaigned almost exclusively on tariff protectionism, touting that policy’s advantages for American labor. Denouncing the Democrats’ low-tariff notions as “British free trade,” Blaine aimed to woo England-hating Irish Americans (mostly Catholics), who formed a potent voting bloc in key swing states such as New York. The last thing Blaine wanted was to offend this group. Hence, he was appalled by Presbyterian preacher Samuel Burchard’s “rum, Romanism and rebellion” dig against Democrats, and Blaine afterward noted publicly that his own mother had been a Catholic.
Blaine lost New York by 1,047 votes, which determined the election’s outcome. The impact of Burchard’s slur is impossible to gauge, but Blaine thought his defeat “flowed directly” from “the Lord [having] sent upon us an ass in the shape of a preacher.”
Charles W. Calhoun, Washington