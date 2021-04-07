It would appear that “if you see something, say something” is inadequate when authority is being arrogantly abused. Their shouts and pleas aimed at the perpetrator only reinforced his malignant actions. It is unlikely that onlookers can physically intervene without further escalating the mayhem. What different cultural norm can we adopt?
In Vichy France, it was a badge of shame to be known as a “collaborator” with the Nazi occupiers. “Colluder” must come to carry similar shame. We are beginning to recognize that when a law enforcement officer exceeds their authority and humanity, silence by fellow officers is collusion.
Increasingly, it will be treated as an actionable offense. At that intense moment, these second and third officers are more psychologically accessible than the abusing officer. Onlookers can wake them up to their liability and responsibility by aiming their voices at these legally culpable bystanders. “Stop colluding! Intervene! Stop colluding! Intervene!”
Those who are jarred out of their silence and collusion will do everyone a great service, including themselves and their out-of-control partner.
Ira Chaleff, Huntly, Va.