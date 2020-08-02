For 16 years, I was a professor of clinical psychology at the Georgia School of Professional Psychology at Argosy University. Argosy Atlanta and 22 other schools closed abruptly in March 2019, when Dream Center Education Holdings failed. Nearly 10,000 students were disrupted and $13 million of financial aid funds was spent illegally. “Dream Center Education Holdings can’t do that!” a chorus of idealists chanted. To date, no one has been held accountable.

What happens when lack of oversight, corporate corruption and a pandemic converge?  Students established in new programs have faced turbulent transitions to insufficient online courses. Others who could not continue their education now struggle with novel-coronavirus-related unemployment. Faculty members, who faced abrupt job loss last year, now face unemployment again. Former Argosy students and faculty continue to suffer the consequences wrought by a failed institution (whose executives walked away with millions), and the apparent complicity of the Education Department.

The July 29 Politics & the Nation article “Texts, emails show DeVos aide’s bid to help failing colleges” reawakened my rage. Anger is not a pleasant feeling. But it is preferable to the resignation one feels when violated by a corporation and a complicit government department that theoretically “can’t do that” when, in reality, they can — and they did.

Lori R. Muskat, Atlanta