What happens when lack of oversight, corporate corruption and a pandemic converge? Students established in new programs have faced turbulent transitions to insufficient online courses. Others who could not continue their education now struggle with novel-coronavirus-related unemployment. Faculty members, who faced abrupt job loss last year, now face unemployment again. Former Argosy students and faculty continue to suffer the consequences wrought by a failed institution (whose executives walked away with millions), and the apparent complicity of the Education Department.
The July 29 Politics & the Nation article “Texts, emails show DeVos aide’s bid to help failing colleges” reawakened my rage. Anger is not a pleasant feeling. But it is preferable to the resignation one feels when violated by a corporation and a complicit government department that theoretically “can’t do that” when, in reality, they can — and they did.
Lori R. Muskat, Atlanta