I know what it is like to lose your spouse, just as I know he would again serve his country. What I cannot accept is the leader of this country calling those who have lost their lives “losers” and “suckers.” These men and women would leave forever the families who love them, not hold their children again, walk their daughters down the aisle, hold a grandchild.
How can anyone, much less the president of our country, reduce their sacrifice and value to “losers” and “suckers”?
Heather Washam, Falls Church
These new allegations about President Trump’s callous and cruel statements about our military are easy to believe, given his comments about the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), a former prisoner of war, being a “loser.” Reports that Russia paid bounties to the Taliban to kill our soldiers in Afghanistan were dismissed by Mr. Trump as “fake news.” Should we be surprised that he’s disrespecting veterans, active-duty military, troops missing in action, our fallen heroes and their families?
Mr. Trump has proved that his past behavior is a good indication of future behavior. Mr. Trump continued to attack McCain’s honor long after his death. Can we trust our president to honor and respect the military, past and present? Sadly, we can’t.
It seems that Mr. Trump should appreciate the U.S. military. They stepped up to serve when Mr. Trump wouldn’t. He couldn’t possibly understand what it means to serve your country without ulterior motives.
Karen Ashman, Jackson Springs, N.C.