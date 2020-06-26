The Democrats' vice-presidential selection in the 2020 race will lay the groundwork for the future of the party. Former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, should select a candidate who puts robust foreign policy front and center for the Democrats — one with a strong background and interest in safeguarding national security and restoring our role in the world.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) is a former Army lieutenant colonel and has served on both the House and Senate Armed Services Committees. Former U.N. ambassador and national security adviser Susan E. Rice has decades of experience and a reputation for toughness, neither of which should be tarred by the fact that she drew the short straw and was sent on TV after the Benghazi, Libya, attacks.
Both are women of color; neither has tricky prosecutorial records to explain. Most important, either Ms. Rice or Ms. Duckworth would be a phenomenal vice president and would help cast Democrats not as reflexive doves, but rather the party that won both world wars and got Osama bin Laden.
Oliver Kendall, Washington