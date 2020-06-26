Polling shows President Trump trailing Joe Biden in a number of key swing states.

In primaries in New York and Kentucky, young black and gay candidates were heading for electoral breakthroughs, turning the public clamor for racial justice and equality into likely primary upsets.

Barring a landslide, we may not have a result in the presidential election on Nov. 3. See what elections are coming up and which have moved.

Here are presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s 11 most logical picks for running mate, ranked. Who do you think his VP pick should be?

