Specifically, the Senate is proposing “consideration to the racial, ethnic, geographic, and gender diversity of the Commonwealth” in making selections of legislators and citizens; criteria for selecting judges who will then select citizens; an application process for citizens; criteria for selecting citizens; and specifics to ensure transparency and the public’s access to information.
Given that the Senate language addresses House Democrats’ objections to the commission, one has to wonder why Virginia’s House Democrats insisted the language addressing these objections be removed from legislation. The history of redistricting reform across the country shows that the party in power — whether Democrats or Republicans — always opposes redistricting reform. Democrats in Virginia’s House of Delegates can prove their commitment to redistricting reform right now by accepting the Senate’s language.
Julie Ciccarone, Alexandria
The writer is a member of OneVirginia2021, which supports the amendment.