There was no shortage of quotes about the plight of Aboriginal people, yet the answer to the first question (the vaccination rate was 17 percent) was buried in the second column on Page A12. The second question was never addressed. Why wasn’t this considered important by the reporter or editors? At this point in the vaccine rollout, a story about a coronavirus outbreak with little or no mention of vaccinations is like a story lamenting the Washington Nationals’ record with no mention of the players traded.
Sandra Kashdan Werner,
Washington