Traditionally, poll workers and election judges have been retired people. Because many retired people do not think it will be safe to serve during the novel coronavirus pandemic, there is a massive shortage of trained adults to fill their roles. Recruitment by county boards of election is necessary and appears to be lacking right now, making this is a place for citizens to take action.

Urging the board to actively recruit is important, but more so are volunteering and encouraging others to join you in this act of civic responsibility. If we want our elections to run smoothly, we have to step up and do what we can to make it happen.

Lesley Frost, Bethesda

The writer is the Maryland action team leader for the National Council of Jewish Women.

Getting people to request a mail-in ballot is only the beginning. More important is making sure people know how to vote by mail. From my years living and advocating in Florida, I observed the following problems with voting by mail: incorrect postage, missing or illegible signatures, ballots lost in mail, ballots not filled out clearly, etc. There should be more of an effort to explain exactly what to do when you get your ballot. How many stamps does it take? Where to sign? How to check if your ballot was received? What to do if you make a mistake on your ballot, lose it, spill coffee on it?

Voting by mail is not intuitive. You have to follow directions and do it correctly. Your vote counts only if it is counted.