Robert McCartney’s Oct. 12 Regional Memo, “Public-private projects threaten Hogan’s legacy” [Metro], identifies some projects in Maryland that have not fared well under Gov. Larry Hogan. If the governor is concerned about his legacy, he should stand up for democracy in this most important presidential election and sign the pledge that the “Count Every Vote! Maryland” campaign is asking all our elected officials to sign. To further strengthen his legacy, Mr. Hogan could reach out to his fellow Republican governors around the country and encourage them to insist on a fair election. If he does stand up for democracy and the Constitution in this most perilous time, history will remember him for transcending partisanship and saving the nation from chaos.
Dat Duthinh, Frederick