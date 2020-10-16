One wonders where the poll found its participants, 56 percent of whom believe they are better off than they were four years ago. Last month, The Post reported that “recessions often hit poorer households harder, but this one is doing so at a scale that is the worst in generations.” The report went on to say that minorities, younger Americans, non-college-educated people and mothers of young children have been hit hardest by this recession. Add to them the individuals who have lost loved ones because of the president’s cavalier attitude toward the pandemic, and the 56 percent starts to sound far-fetched.
There is an important fact that the media and many politicians seem to be missing: While pandemics can devastate the economy, temporary shutdowns, masks and social distancing can actually mitigate those effects. After the 1918 influenza pandemic, economists found that cities that had enforced precautions of the type the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends had faster and more robust recoveries than cities that did not.
Jill McGowan, Silver Spring