The Sept. 26 front-page article “West Bank bananas were ‘green gold.’ Now farmers’ fields run dry.” outlined the fate of Palestinian agriculture on the West Bank since the seizure of the territory, and thus control of its aquifers and water, by the Israelis in 1967. With interviews with Israelis and Palestinians, the piece made clear the disconnect between Israeli words and the harsh reality lived by the Palestinians on their lands. Once-thriving Palestinian farms have died or are dying because of a lack of irrigation. 

Palestinian farmers are not permitted to dig wells, unlike the Israeli settlements, and the natural springs traditionally used have dried up because of the pumping of the aquifers. Palestinians cannot buy water from the Israeli water company. As the article pointed out, the cutting up of the West Bank into numerous areas prevents the Palestinian Authority from distributing what water it does control from wet areas to dry. 

There is more than one way to force a people from their homeland. Destroying Palestinian livelihoods may be slower, but it is effective.

Mary Post, Springfield