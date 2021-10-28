As the article pointed out, methane traps much more heat than carbon dioxide and cannot be absorbed by forests. Most human-made methane comes from natural gas and oil facility leaks that can be stopped with existing technology, thereby decelerating global greenhouse emissions and warming.
Statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin suggest he newly appreciates the danger of greenhouse gas emissions, perhaps impressed by recent and unprecedented fires in Siberia that NASA says burned more than 21 million acres. Mr. Putin, however, has indicated he will not attend the Glasgow summit. Perhaps someone could remind him that many scientists believe the greatest mass extinction on Earth at the end of the Permian Period was because of global warming and ocean acidification caused in part by catastrophic volcanic eruptions in Siberia that supercharged the atmosphere with carbon dioxide and methane. Unlike the end-Permian extinction, Mr. Putin can do something about Russia’s methane emissions to help ensure the planet avoids any future, human-caused extinction event.
Jay Gruner, McLean