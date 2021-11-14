Bob Johnson, Burke
Rob Rogers’s Nov. 6 Drawing Board cartoon told readers that Glenn Youngkin won Virginia’s gubernatorial campaign because “Racist Dog Whistles Still Work!” Really?
Glenn Youngkin (R) was the better candidate with a better message and a better campaign. Terry McAuliffe (D) ran a negative and uninspiring campaign hamstrung by his debt to teachers unions and left-of-center donors. Mr. McAuliffe’s campaign leaned heavily on obvious untruths that angered voters rather than persuaded them.
Mr. McAuliffe got one big thing right: citing the “head winds from Washington” that he blamed for his campaign’s struggles. The pathetic performance of the Biden administration certainly boosted Republican, independent and even Democratic voter turnout for Mr. Youngkin.
To be deaf to the loud and clear message that Virginia voters sent via the recent election, and to attribute Mr. McAuliffe’s loss to “racist dog whistles,” show that some progressives just have a tin ear.
Winthrop Cashdollar, Arlington