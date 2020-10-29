An 81-year-old Clevelander, Beatrice Griffin, recruited herself and her friend, C. Ellen Connally, a former judge for decades and a statesperson of Cleveland’s Black community, and insisted the lawsuit be filed and pursued. From there, two Ohio college students joined. Only after that did any state and national organizations get involved. The case was born out of the grass-roots efforts of individual Ohioans.
The case was a success, not a failure. The case for more ballot drop boxes for Ohioans ended when a Trump-appointed federal appellate judge did not recuse himself even though the Trump campaign intervened and the judge is on President Trump’s shortlist for the Supreme Court. Before that, the plaintiffs scored victory when Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) conceded, allowing Ohio county boards of elections to post additional staffed drop-box sites along their streets and nearby parking lots. The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections thanked Ms. Griffin, Ms. Connally and the others who later came aboard for more ballot drop boxes for Ohioans.
No modern president has achieved victory without winning Ohio. No one, therefore, should underestimate the success achieved for more ballot drop boxes for Ohioans in Ohio.
James Schuster, Cleveland Heights, Ohio