I was thrilled to see the value of trades training for young adults highlighted in the Jan. 3 Education article “Long disparaged, education for skilled trades is making a comeback.” However, there are many systemic barriers to access trades training and jobs, and it’s important to note that increasing the trades workforce also requires education and apprenticeship opportunities be widely available to diverse audiences. With fewer roadblocks to enter the field, perhaps more young adults — particularly those presently underrepresented in the industry — would consider this path.