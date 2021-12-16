Whether it’s former New Jersey governor Chris Christie or another GOP hopeful, none is apt to galvanize voters the way winning candidates must unless he or she embraces the working-class American priorities and values that propelled a political outsider to victory over a seasoned politician in 2016. Those priorities and values are the essence of “Trumpism”: secure borders, public safety, economic nationalism, equal opportunity over equity, interest-based foreign policy and, above all else, evaluating every government decision from the standpoint of whether it helps or harms Americans. Until GOP hopefuls adopt these principles, the principal vehicle of Trumpism will remain Mr. Trump.