Regarding the July 10 front-page article “Justices reject Trump’s immunity claims”:

The Supreme Court’s 7-to-2 decision faulted the House subpoenas as being broader than reasonably necessary.

The House subpoenas might have been more effective had they cited statements from the 2015 National Money Laundering Risk Assessment, which appears on the Treasury Department’s website. It says, “The fight against money laundering . . . is a pillar of U.S. national security . . . that requires the coordinated and dedicated efforts of policy makers, law enforcement, supervisors, and the private sector, particularly financial institutions.”

Section 3 refers to “Eurasian Organized Crime” and says, “Eurasian organized crime groups are a particular concern because of their . . . schemes to move and conceal their criminal proceeds using U.S. banking institutions and U.S. incorporated shell companies. FinCen, citing SARs, reported in 2006 on the apparent abuse by Russian criminal groups of U.S. shell companies used to open bank accounts outside the United States.”

In short, the above statement from Treasury’s own website might have overcome the court’s concerns. It also may have been helpful to cite numerous press reports on foreign banks, such as Deutsche, as well as reporting on the sale of Trump Organization properties to Russians, which might have provided a more focused congressional subpoena.

Basil G. Scarlis, Bethesda