Section 3 refers to “Eurasian Organized Crime” and says, “Eurasian organized crime groups are a particular concern because of their . . . schemes to move and conceal their criminal proceeds using U.S. banking institutions and U.S. incorporated shell companies. FinCen, citing SARs, reported in 2006 on the apparent abuse by Russian criminal groups of U.S. shell companies used to open bank accounts outside the United States.”
In short, the above statement from Treasury’s own website might have overcome the court’s concerns. It also may have been helpful to cite numerous press reports on foreign banks, such as Deutsche, as well as reporting on the sale of Trump Organization properties to Russians, which might have provided a more focused congressional subpoena.
Basil G. Scarlis, Bethesda