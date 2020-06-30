While I appreciated John Kelly’s description in his June 28 Metro column, “D.C. apartments rise quickly with components from Baltimore,” I was saddened to read that among the factors contributing to the rise in this practice is that “changes in U.S. immigration laws have cut off the supply of workers from other countries.” In other words, this development comes as a result of the racist, exclusionary policies put in place by our current administration. Let’s not sugarcoat this circumstance. Let’s not pretend this is progress.