Improved Medicare-for-all would address many of the shortcomings the report highlighted. Under this program, everyone, regardless of age, income, employment status or medical condition, would receive quality, affordable and appropriate health care. Premiums, deductibles, co-payments and out-of-pocket expenses would be eliminated. The report indicated that affordability and the removal of financial barriers are key to access to care and equity.
The United States spends the highest proportion of its gross domestic product on health care compared with other high-income countries, yet in 2019, 35.7 million Americans were uninsured and more were underinsured. We must and can do better.
Richard Bruning, Baltimore