His assertion that “The discomfort experienced by a few cisgender individuals [when asked what pronouns they use] should pale in comparison to the lifesaving sense of affirmation that gender minorities might feel” risks alienation of a subset of patients, a circumstance to be avoided at all cost. In addition, he acknowledged the awkwardness of the rainbow pin on his white coat when introducing himself to a patient wearing a Trump T-shirt. A physician must strive to present a completely neutral professional demeanor unfettered by subtle, unintended signals.

I support his suggestion that medical history intake forms presented to the patient before an initial encounter might be the appropriate format for gender and pronoun inquiries. The “indifferent” forms, filled out by a patient who may or may not choose to respond to such questions, keeps the physician out of this sensitive loop.

AD

AD

Geoffrey R. Weiss, Charlottesville

“The inclusivity trap” by Lala Tanmoy Das set up a false dilemma. Practitioner-to-patient communications rarely require the use of third-person pronouns. The second-person singular and plural — you — is uncontroversial in the English language. “How are you feeling today, Henry?” is appropriate regardless of the patient’s identity. I don’t expect that anyone would ask a patient, “How are they feeling today?” so the third-person pronoun “trap” is moot in these two-way conversations.

On the occasions where two or more practitioners need to speak about a patient in front of the patient, use the patient’s name. As Dale Carnegie said, “Names are the sweetest and most important sound in any language.” So, instead of “he/she/they/xe seem(s) to be responding well to the medication,” we have the more personal and inclusive “Henry seems to be responding well to the medication.”

AD

AD

A useful clarification is establishing whether the patient prefers an honorific (Mr./Mrs./Ms./Mx./Doctor/Professor/Colonel, etc.) and their last name rather than their first name. This is easily established in the first introduction: “Hello, Henry Williamson? I am Dr. Smith. May I call you Henry, or is there another way you would prefer me to address you?” The response can be noted on the patient’s chart, and we can now afford the patient even more dignity and respect.

This simple strategy would be effective at establishing communications and rapport and would avoid potentially confusing or provoking some patients.