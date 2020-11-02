Get out there and stock up on craft supplies, books, games, exercise equipment. You read every book in your house and played every game till you’re sick of it? Get your local organization to hold a free book swap, then a craft swap, and a board-game and exercise-equipment swap.
Gotten out of shape? Make neighborhood exercise buddies: “I’ll knock on your door at 9 a.m., then walk up the steps. You follow 10 steps behind. If I don’t show up, you check on me.” Cooking buddies: “I’ll bake a new recipe and drop off Monday. You do the same on Friday. Again, if you don’t show up, I’ll check on you.”
Redeem this time.
Jean Taylor, Galena, Md.