The March 8 editorial “A distraction for D.C. schools” chastised D.C. Council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) for inquiring about mayoral control of D.C. Public Schools. The editorial dismissed the same concerns from the Washington Teachers’ Union — the people doing the hard work inside the classrooms. The editorial said Mr. White and other council members should “do their jobs and press school officials and the mayor about their plans to raise student achievement.” Mr. White is doing that.
I am confident that you could ask every teacher, student and parent in D.C. about how to improve schools and not one would advocate for increased testing and less oversight. Time spent on testing is time not spent deeply questioning and understanding the world around us, where real learning takes place. Mr. White is showing that inquisitiveness by better understanding the role of mayoral control, and The Post should do the same.
Peter Lynch, Washington