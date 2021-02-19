Retired justice Anthony M. Kennedy was a conservative centrist, and current Justice Stephen G. Breyer has charted a course as a centrist progressive. Both men are widely respected jurists, both have military backgrounds, and Justice Breyer was a Warren Commission fact-checker early in his career and later served as a Watergate special prosecutor.
Of course, to credibly lead the investigation, Justice Breyer must retire. But that would clear the way for Mr. Biden to keep his pledge to appoint the first African American woman to the Supreme Court, another historic first for a president clearly committed to ensure that his administration and the courts reflect this nation’s rich diversity. A win-win for the country.
Donald P. Salzman, Washington
Dan Balz’s column detailed the advocacy of former governor Tom Kean (R-N.J.) and former congressman Lee Hamilton (D-Ind.) for a 9/11 Commission-style panel to investigate what happened on Jan. 6 at our Capitol. There was concern, however, whether members chosen for the commission could truly be and remain nonpartisan during the work of investigation.
I’m wondering if it would be helpful to dig a level deeper before considering nonpartisanship. The baseline of such a commission should be that all its members are reality-based. Reality-based individuals would have a better chance of being nonpartisan. Any aspirants operating outside the realm of reality should not be considered for the commission, plain and simple. It is sad that it has come to this, but after witnessing the behavior of our elected officials since the election, well, let’s be reality-based.
Heidi Marohn, Takoma Park