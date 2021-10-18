They cited Social Security as a universal benefit that should be duplicated. But Social Security benefits for high-income individuals are reduced, as they are included in taxable income. Similar approaches can be used to “claw back” the Build Back Better benefit for high-income individuals. I am a progressive, but I also think it is important that we recognize the legitimate concerns of the center. Because our country is rich should not be the sole reason for spending its resources. Concerns about inflation and its effect on low-income earners are real, as recent data demonstrates. Is there any good reason that high-income individuals should receive the full benefit of these programs? We progressives need to recognize that until we have 60 progressive Senate seats, we need to govern at the center.